The Red Rooster III out of H&M Landing in San Diego has been taking in pretty big catches of bluefin tuna on their 1.75-day trips. “The Red Rooster III is crushing it this week!” said a June 25 Facebook post from H&M Landing. “They’ve been running a series of 1.75-day trips, the grade of bluefin hitting the deck is unbelievable. Way to put em’ on the meat boys!!”

Photo Credit: H&M Landing’s Facebook