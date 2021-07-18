Popeye Catalufa Soldierfish
Fish Rap 

Popeye the Bug-Eyed Fish

Jordan B DarlingJuly 18, 2021

DANA POINT一 The rare and strange-looking Popeye Catalufa Soldierfish was caught on a half-day trip out of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing & Whale Watching on June 22. The little orange bug-eye was caught on Freelance and the source of some angler guesswork on Facebook. “💥RARE FISH ALERT💥” said a June 25 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing & Whale Watching. “Anyone familiar with this fish species?👇👇👇Caught onboard the @freelancesportfishing this past Tuesday.”

 

Photo Credit: Davey’s Locker Sportfishing & Whale Watching Facebook

