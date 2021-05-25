Spotted: A Mystery Fish on the Western Pride

The Western Pride out of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching in Newport Beach brought in this mystery fish on a recent trip. “Capt. Mike from the Western Pride pulled in this very weird looking species on their recent Twilight fishing trip. He’s never seen a fish like this before!?(Approximately 12”),” said an April 19 Facebook post. After some consultation and a bit of Facebook guess work, Davey’s Locker came to the conclusion that the mystery fish is a spotted cusk-eel. They are uncommon species found on the sandy bottom of the Eastern Pacific along the coast of Washington down to Baja.

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching Facebook