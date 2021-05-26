Yellow! These Anglers Had a Tail to Tell!

Newport Landing Sportfishing in Newport Beach submitted a photo for Top Corner to the Log from an April 23 half-day trip on the Western Pride. “These Yellowtail were THE LARGEST Yellowtail Capt. Mike has ever seen on a 1/2 Day boat in his 11 years as a Captain,” said Jessica Roame, education programs manager for Newport Landing Whale Watching, in an April 27 email. The yellowtail were caught off the coast and weighed in at 45, 43, and 38.7 pounds. Roame said that yellowtail this size are more commonly found on the backside of San Clemente Island or closer to Mexico. “You’ve got to be ready for anything as an angler out in Southern California, so don’t forget those surface irons on our 1/2 Day trips,” said Roame.

Photo Credit: Newport Landing Sportfishing