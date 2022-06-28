Fourth of July, Island Style

AVALON⸺ Catalina Island is celebrating Independence Day with multiple celebrations. Kicking off on July 3, the USC marching band will host a performance at the Wrigley Stage between 3-4 p.m. July 4 will offer several different family-friendly activities. Live music will be provided by local Avalon bands. The annual golf cart parade will begin at 1 p.m. The 2022 parade theme is “Explore Catalina by Land, Air or Sea,” Residents will dress up and decorate their golf carts in accordance with the theme or just in good old red, white, and blue. The parade line will meet up along casino way at 12 p.m. The Catalina Yacht Club has organized a dinghy parade which will begin at 3:30 p.m. The day will end with a firework show at 9 p.m and can be viewed from the sand or the walkways along the water. Participants can support the celebration by contributing donations. All donations will go to the City of Avalon to support the firework show and the USC marching band’s performance in the parade. Donations can be made on the Love Catalina website. Descanso Beach will also host a BBQ on July 4 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $69 per person.

TWO HARBORS– Two Harbors will kick off its Independence Day celebrations on July 2 with the 36th Annual Children’s Festival held at Buffalo Park. The event will include crafts and activities from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The 18th Annual Dinghy Parade will also take place on July 2, participants are encouraged to decorate their dinghy with a creative, patriotic theme and follow along in the parade through the coves of the West End. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for the most creative dinghies.

On July 3, a firework show will be displayed at 9 p.m. over Isthmus Cove. Guests in Avalon are welcome to hop aboard the Cyclone power boat at the Green Pleasure Pier and will arrive in Two Harbors in time for the firework show. The Cyclone power boat’s departure time has not been determined yet and the price of a one-way trip is $16.51. Check back at the Love Catalina website for updated information.