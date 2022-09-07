Fred Hall Boat Shows Are Set to Return in 2023

LONG BEACH— The Fred Hall Boat Show will return to Del Mar and Long Beach in 2023. The Del Mar show will take place Feb. 16-19 followed by the Long Beach Fred Hall Show which will take place March 29- April 2.

“Southern California will see a return of the Fred Hall shows, to a legacy of the Hall family that has brought huge crowds to celebrate the thrill of the outdoors,” said Bart Hall. “Best of all, my late parents Fred and Lois would be proud that the shows are owned 100-percent by our family and will bear his name just as they have for more than seven decades.”

According to Hall, the road back from COVID-19 and a separation of a partnership that dissolved last year due to statewide bans on indoor events has been a challenging and humbling experience. In 2020, Long Beach hosted a five-day event with record crowds. However, the San Diego show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, slated two weeks later, was canceled as the state became stricter about large gatherings.

The show dates are different from past years. The Del Mar show has traditionally been at the end of March following Long Beach, but Hall said the idea of a Fred Hall San Diego show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is the first tackle and boat show of the 2023 season in mid-February was too enticing. In the 44-year history of the Del Mar Show, it was held before Long Beach only once before, and it was the most successful of the Del Mar Shows.

To contact Bart Hall & Associates, call (805) 218-7481 or (805) 218-7482. E-mail at barthall1566@icloud.com.