Free Marine Flare Collection Event in Dana Point

DANA POINT— Boaters will be able to turn in expired flares at the Dana Point Harbor on Aug. 27 from 7 a.m.- 1 p.m. Boaters can pull up and wait in their car while staff retrieves the expired or unwanted marine flares and smoke signals directly from their vehicle or trunk. Boaters can also do walk-up disposal with Orange County Waste and Recycling near the restrooms by the marina. In addition, OC Health Care Agency will be promoting its Free Bilge Pad Exchange Program on-site. Participants will receive free boater kit and flare discount coupons courtesy of California State Parks and California Coastal Commission. They will not take electronic flares, military flares, or any other hazardous waste such as paint, oil, e-waste, or batteries. The event will be held at Dana Point Harbor, 34555 Casitas Pl. Dana Point, CA 92629 Cross Streets Dana Point Harbor & Casitas.

Share This:

































