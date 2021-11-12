Free Virtual Meeting Will Prepare You for Aquatic Invasive Species

CALIFORNIA— On Nov. 17, a free virtual Freshwater Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) prevention workshop for California waterway users will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will benefit everyone accessing California’s waterways and is an opportunity to learn how to prevent the further spread of AIS into uninfected waterways. In addition, this virtual workshop will help the public understand how to recognize freshwater AIS in their region and how to take action to prevent them from spreading.

The event is hosted by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways, the California Coastal Commission, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Workshop participants will gain an understanding of the impacts that freshwater AIS have on the environment; learn to recognize them in their region; and learn how to take action and prevent spreading freshwater invasive species by inspecting and cleaning equipment and watercrafts.

Registration in advance is required and must be completed by Monday, Nov. 15 at https://ports-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkd-qurDsqG933OHNazW6KUNUPVtNTSY80.