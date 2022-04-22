Fuditown in Channel Islands

CHANNEL ISLANDS— On April 30 from 12- 8 p.m., Channel Islands Harbor and Trendi Eats will host Fuditown, an event featuring two dozen unique food, and shopping vendors, professional dancers, and a kid zone full of inflatable activities.

The event was rescheduled from April 24 at the Harbor View Park to April 30 at Oxnard High School to accommodate a larger gathering.

There will be 15 food vendors including The King of Kettle Korn, Ricos Tacos, and Gordos Hot Chicken. Alongside food vendors there will also be 14 shopping vendors including Carolina’s Flowers, Mary’s Jewelry, and Boutique Leon.

Fuditown is a free event influenced by open-air night markets where people come together to eat, drink, socialize, and be entertained. The mini-event features food, merchandise, and crafts in a setting appealing to all ages.

Visitors are welcomed to explore the wide variety of food and vendors while enjoying music.

Event organizer, Roy Lara says he wants to bring something different to his county. For more information on food-related events in Ventura County see Lara’s Instagram page at @trendieats.

Fuditown is a free event which will take place at Oxnard High School. Pre-register online at website here. Entry will be determined by available capacity at the time of entry; tickets do not guarantee entry at any time.