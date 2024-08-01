Ghostly Dolphin Spotted Off Dana Point Coast

DANA POINT— A breathtaking encounter with an uncommon sight has thrilled whale watchers off the coast of Dana Point. Passengers aboard a Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari vessel were astonished to spot a nearly white common dolphin amidst a pod of its darker counterparts.

Experts believe the dolphin exhibits leucism, a condition that reduces pigmentation, resulting in white patches or, in rare cases, an almost entirely white appearance. While patchy leucism is more commonly observed in animals, it also can affect humans, manifesting as vitiligo.

The ghostly dolphin stands out starkly against its pod, making it easily identifiable. While it has yet to earn a specific name, this unique individual has captured the hearts of those fortunate enough to witness its beauty.

“Seeing this rare dolphin is truly special,” said Gisele Anderson, co-president of Capt. Dave’s. “It’s a reminder of the incredible diversity and wonder of the marine world.”

Dana Point has a rich history of unusual marine sightings. Other leucistic creatures, such as Casper the Risso’s dolphin and Frosty the orca, have been spotted in the area, attracting attention and inspiring awe.

As research into leucism continues, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the genetic factors that cause this condition. In the meantime, whale watching tours like Capt. Dave’s offer opportunities to witness these extraordinary animals while supporting conservation efforts.

Known as the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World, Dana Point’s thriving marine ecosystem is a haven for a variety of species. The abundance of food due to offshore upwelling attracts dolphins, whales, seals, sea lions and countless other marine creatures, making it a prime destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers alike.