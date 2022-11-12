Give Thanks Sail- San Pedro Bay

SAN PEDRO— On Nov. 19, the Los Angeles Maritime Institute will host the annual November event, Give Thanks Sail, which is part of their monthly series of community sails; each month has a different theme. The event will take place from 4-6:30 p.m., where the tall brigantine ship Exy Johnson will set sail for a two-hour journey where guests can tour and explore the ship while out on the water.

The event is a fun sunset sail, and guests are encouraged to bring their own Hollywood Bowl-style picnic with the beverages of their choice. LAMI does not provide food or drinks besides portable water for guests who bring a refillable water bottle.

It is not a Thanksgiving celebration per se. However, LAMI likes to hold a sail close to Thanksgiving week for people who have visiting family and friends in town looking for a unique experience.

Guests are encouraged to become active crew members and even assist in sailing the boat, but they can also sit back, relax, and enjoy.

“Our ships are living, breathing STEM machines,” said Alice Taylor, Director of Sales and Marketing for LAMI, in an email from Oct. 28. “We have a separate eco-education sail every month as part of our Explore the Coast/Explora la Costa series. This November, community sail and all our community sails are viewed as more of a recreational activity and introduction to our ships and our programs.”

This event and the community sails that LAMI holds each month are mini-fundraisers for their program, TopSail Youth Program, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a local non-profit organization. LAMI has served over 120,000 young people in that time, helping people on career paths they might not have considered before and creating lifelong sailors and lovers of the ocean.

The event will take place where the ships are docked. The ships are docked at the West Harbor development in San Pedro, the former Ports O’ Call location now under development. The dock is at Berth 78 next to the San Pedro Fish Market Restaurant. There is plenty of free parking near the dock. The street address in front of the dock is 1142 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731.LAMI encourages people to sign up online via lamitopsail.org or by calling the office at 310-833-6055.

Tickets for the event will cost $60 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lami-community-sail-november-give-thanks-sail-registration-418421669477 and to learn more about this annual event and others, visit https://lamitopsail.org/.