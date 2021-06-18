Global Industry Analysts Inc. Predicts Leisure Boat Market to Reach $44.5 Billion

GLOBAL一 Global Industry Analysts Inc. released a report on May 27 predicting the global leisure boat market will reach $44.5 billion by 2026. The report says the market is bolstered by the increase in disposable income; expansion of tourism in emerging economies; increased participation in competitive and recreational boating activity; and technological advances. Those paired with the trend towards vacation homes near the water and consumer’s wanting to own luxury options and accommodations have added to the predicted growth in the market, according to the study. The leisure boat market in the U.S. is set to reach $15.1 billion in 2021 with China set to reach $4.3 billion by 2026. For more information visit, https://prn.to/3g0Dcxh.

