Global Traveler Declares Port of San Diego Best Cruise Port in the World

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego has been named Best Cruise Port in the world in the 10th Annual Global Traveler Leisure Lifestyle Awards. Global Traveler’s publication chooses the best goods and services, destinations, hotels, airlines, and cruises in the world of leisure and lifestyle. San Diego took the A1 slot on the top-ten list, beating ports like Miami and Venice, Italy. “We are honored to be voted the top cruise port in the world,” said Port of San Diego Board Chairman Dan Malcolm in a June 16 press release from the port. “Cruise passengers going ashore in San Diego have so many options for exploration, discovery, and delight within the immediate area of our cruise terminals. One can stroll or take a brief ride to many attractions such as the Maritime Museum of San Diego, chef-owned restaurants, and boutique shops. That, plus our perfect climate, provides a warm welcome and memorable experiences on our waterfront.” The primary lines that call on the Port of San Diego are Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Other cruise lines on the schedule include Regent Seven Seas, Viking Cruises, and Windstar Cruises. For more information, see https://www.portofsandiego.org/experiences/plan-your-cruise.

