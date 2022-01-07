Go Fly a Kite!

CATALINA— On Feb. 6, the City of Avalon’s Community Service Department invites everyone to Joe Machado Field at 11 a.m. for the Kite Festival. Bring your favorite kite to this family fun activity and win prizes for best over-all kite, kite flown the highest, best decorated kite, kite flown for the longest time, and best homemade kite. Children and families are welcome to the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then adults only are welcomed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and those who don’t have kites can buy one at city hall for $5 on the day of the event. For more information call, (310) 510-0220, visit the City of Avalon’s Facebook page, or visit the Love Catalina Island website.

Share This:

































