“Green Fishing” – Better for you, the fish and the environment

As we ease into the new year, it’s a good time to reevaluate fishing practices and make adjustments that result in more ethical and environmentally friendly outcomes for fish and their habitats. Green fishing is an umbrella term that includes sustainable and environmentally friendly fishing practices that aim to ensure that fish populations are harvested at a rate that allows them to replenish naturally, minimizing the impact on the ecosystem and maintaining healthy marine environments.

For the Fish

Ethical fishing techniques prioritize sustainable practices that limit environmental impact, support the health of fish populations and promote responsible resource management.

This year, try practicing catch and release by carefully releasing a non-targeted or undersized fish to ensure their survival and the fishery’s success. When releasing a fish, use proper handling techniques to minimize stress and injury to the fish. Wet your hands before handling the fish to reduce the removal of its protective slime coating. This coating helps protect the fish from infections and parasites. Keep the fish in the water as much as possible. Minimize air exposure, as prolonged exposure can be harmful. If you need to take a photo, have the camera ready before lifting the fish. And lastly, keep fish horizontal. When lifting the fish for a photo or release, support its body horizontally and avoid holding it vertically by the jaw, as this can strain the fish’s internal organs.

Anglers should also use selective gear that targets specific species, avoid bycatch of non-target species and choose fishing gear that has minimal impact on the seafloor and other habitats. Species-specific equipment is often designed to target a particular type of fish, reducing the likelihood of catching unintended species (bycatch). This helps protect non-targeted and potentially vulnerable species from unnecessary harm. Gear designed for a specific species can allow anglers to target only those fish that are legal to harvest, within size limits and other regulations. This promotes sustainable and responsible fishing practices. Additionally, using appropriate gear can minimize stress on the fish during the catch-and-release process. For example, specific hooks or lures are designed to cause less damage, making it easier to release the fish unharmed.

Anglers should adhere to size and bag limits set by fisheries management authorities to prevent overfishing. Respect regulations on the minimum size of catchable fish. Fisheries management authorities establish bag and size limits to ensure that fishing activities do not deplete fish populations beyond sustainable levels. Adhering to these limits helps preserve the abundance and diversity of fish in a given area. Size limits are set to protect fish that have not yet reached reproductive maturity. Allowing these individuals to grow and reproduce contributes to the sustainability of the population. Healthy fish populations play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems. Overfishing or targeting specific size classes can disrupt natural interactions within ecosystems, leading to cascading effects on other species and the environment.

In addition to these productive adjustments, anglers should also:

Avoid fishing in ecologically sensitive areas, such as coral reefs, seagrass beds, and spawning grounds by using maps or technology to identify and steer clear of protected areas. Follow seasonal fishing restrictions to protect species during their spawning seasons and abide by closed seasons to allow fish populations to reproduce and replenish. Choose seafood products that have been certified as sustainable by organizations like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and support fisheries that follow ethical and sustainable practices. Stay informed about local regulations and guidelines for ethical fishing and participate in educational programs and initiatives that promote responsible fishing practices.



For the Environment

Use gear with a lower environmental impact, such as circle hooks that reduce the likelihood of gut-hooking fish. Choose eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fishing gear, such as biodegradable fishing lines, eco-friendly lures made from sustainable and biodegradable materials and tangle-free equipment, such as tangle-free hooks or lines, that reduce the likelihood of snagging and can minimize the risk of damage to underwater habitats. Always properly dispose of old or damaged fishing gear to prevent it from becoming marine debris. Recycling programs may be available for certain types of equipment.

The popular replacement found across the fishing industry in recent years is using a tungsten steel alloy, which is far denser than lead. Lead is a toxic metal that can be harmful to both aquatic life and human health. Tungsten produces more sound underwater. It has a better feel on underwater objects and produces a smaller bait profile like small bait fish. Consider minimizing the use of lead sinkers and weights, as lead can harm aquatic ecosystems. In addition to tungsten, bismuth has gained popularity as a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative because it is less toxic than lead. It has been used to produce fishing sinkers, jigs and other tackle components. When lead-based fishing gear, such as sinkers and jigs, get lost or discarded in the water, it can leach lead into the environment. This can adversely affect fish, invertebrates and other organisms. Lead can accumulate in the tissues of aquatic organisms through a process called bioaccumulation. Fish and other marine species exposed to lead in their environment may get the metal in their bodies over time. It can disrupt food chains, interfere with fish reproduction and is harmful if consumed by humans through the fish. It’s better for all who fish to move away from lead-composed gear.

Try handline fishing. This involves using a single fishing line with a lure or bait. It is a simple and low-impact method that reduces the risk of entanglement and bycatch.

Choose bait options that are sustainable and have minimal impact on the environment. Some anglers use artificial baits to reduce the need for live bait.

Adopting these green fishing practices contributes to the conservation of marine ecosystems, supports sustainable fisheries and helps maintain the long-term viability of fishing as a livelihood and recreational activity.