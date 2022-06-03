Grunion Season in California has New Regulations

As of June 1, the California Fish and Game Commission will extend the seasonal no-take closure for grunions through June 30. The new no-take period will take place April 1-June 30. The commission also added a bag and possession limit of 30 grunions. The extension of the no-take period through June allows grunion more opportunities to spawn without being subject to recreational harvest. The new bag limits are meant to ensure the sustainable take of the species. During the open season anglers 16 years old and older will need a California fishing license. Grunion can only be taken by hand. For more information, see the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website grunion web page.

