Guided Tours Offer Tailored Fishing Experience

Welcome the new year with new experiences. Booking a guided tour tailored to your skills, goals and interests is possible through a blossoming startup. The opportunity for adventure is open to all anglers.

There is a solution for those interested in fishing, but lacking the resources, and for those who want to test their skills at guiding tours through their favorite fishing spots. The concept was created by an angler, for anglers, using a format similar to Airbnb.

Initially founded by Stuart Jordan and Ben Roberson over the summer of 2021, Guide Book Co. is a web application that allows users to interact with a guide through messaging. Much like searching for a place to stay on Airbnb, Guide Book offers opportunities for users to browse various forms of fishing and the guides that know them best before choosing a tour.

After Jordan and Roberson watched their service begin to take shape, Perry Azevedo joined the team as a co-founder and chief product officer, building the first version of the service’s platform. The three combined their expertise and qualifications and now manage the service as a team. The goal for this year? Developing a smartphone app.

“I’m a fly fishing guide and love the critical thinking [and] innovation side of founding a startup,” said Roberson. “Stuart enjoys the business side of things and is a passionate outdoorsman and Perry is a guide with tons of entrepreneur experience and has built apps before.”

The process starts with users perusing the various guide profiles and trip descriptions to learn what to expect from a hosted day on the water. Guides are sprinkled throughout the nation (with a few in Canada) with expertise in different techniques locations, and types of trips. The user will select the days they want to book according to the guide’s calendar, request the trip and finish the process by paying for the booking. The action is then on the guide. Once the guide accepts the booking, the two can message to fine-tune details such as where to meet and what to bring. After their day on the water, the guest is prompted to leave a review for the guide and also given the option to leave a tip for the service.

While guided tours are familiar to the fishing industry, Guide Book is unique because it has eliminated the waiting game for a busy guide.

Current and future anglers can benefit from guided tours in numerous ways. They can provide knowledge on local spots and what locations fit best during what seasons; they can offer access to prime fishing locations because guides often can locate private or lesser-known sites. They’re also a good learning experience because guides can provide valuable insight into fishing techniques, bait selection, reading water conditions and other tips.

Additionally, equipment is generally provided when participating in a guided tour, so it’s a great opportunity for new anglers curious about the sport to learn more without making a big initial investment. Anglers often feel safe with a guide as they are experts who prioritize safety. And the most creative part is the customized experience. Guides tailor the fishing experience based on the angler’s preference and skill level. From fly fishing to deep sea, a guided tour is customized to individual preferences. A bonus – it takes away the stress of logistics and planning and opens the door to networking and joining a new community.

Roberson began fly fishing in his early twenties and has been fishing or dreaming about fishing every day since. He focuses his attention on growing Guide Book by spending most of his day talking to and learning about guides nationwide. Jordan is part of a family of avid hunters and fishermen and has loved the outdoors since childhood. In a previous job, he oversaw the operations, sales and services of a company division, managing a 30-person team across the U.S. and internationally. All these years later, Jordan’s favorite outdoor activity is still sharing adventures with people. He loves fly fishing for trout on small streams in Wyoming. Azevedo is an entrepreneur, designer and developer by trade who has spent the past decade helping startups with digital product design and development through Prota Ventures, an investment group he helped co-found.

Together, the trio hopes to reinvent the tour guide process.

Beyond fishing, the Guide Book service plans to expand into other guided outdoor sports, including paddle sports, rock climbing, hiking and more.

For anglers of all experience levels – the expertise and direction of a professional fishing guide can help you can gain new skills, reel in impressive catches and enjoy an unforgettable water adventure.

For more information, please visit https://guidebookco.com/.