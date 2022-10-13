Halloween Island Style: Avalon’s fall events

Avalon Presents the Avalon Fall Carnival

CATALINA ISLAND— On Oct. 20, guests are invited to join the Avalon community from 5-9 p.m. along Crescent Avenue to celebrate the annual Avalon Fall Carnival and help raise money for local charities while kicking off the fall season.

The event is free to attend. It will have carnival game booths, face painting provided by Avalon School, and food provided by Virgie’s snack bar. American blues artist Roger Connelly will provide live music and there will be a pumpkin patch laid out on the beach.

Cirque Lunaire will perform an aerial act on a lollipop apparatus and do a fire and flow show. In addition, a local stunt group organized by Avalon’s Community Service Leader Jennifer Diaz, Avalon Park Boyz, will be performing. The group includes roller blader Brian McCord, BMX rider Trevor Fansler, and skateboarder Sam Huertas.

The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation Presents Bats in the Belfry

CATALINA ISLAND— On Oct. 29 the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation will host the second annual Bats in the Belfry event from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre. The witching hour starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail party that includes complimentary hors d oeuvres, spirits available for purchase, and a silent auction (which opens on Oct. 22 and closes at 8:40 p.m. on October 29). Guests are also welcome (or dared) to visit the “Tower of Terror” haunted house.

At 7:15 p.m. guests will be seated, and welcoming announcements will commence. At 7:30 a magic performance by master magician Jonathan Levit and at 8:45 p.m. the doors will open for guests to find a seat for the screening of the 1999 supernatural film Sleepy Hallow which will start at 9 p.m.

All goblins, ghosts, and creatures of the night are welcomed to the event and encouraged to dress up.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://onecau.se/_peun1. Attendees can also join the Chimes Club, where members receive an annual vintage ball cap embroidered with the foundation logo and year of membership, a 50 percent discount on admission to events during the year of membership, and recognition on the foundation website. For more information on becoming a member, visit www.catalinachimes.org/chimes-club.