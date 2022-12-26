Harbor Police Officers Brought Good Tidings and Joy to Students at the 2022 Shop with a Cop Event

SAN DIEGO— The Port of San Diego paired 11 students from Perkins K-8 School in Barrio Logan with 11 Port of San Diego Harbor Police officers on Dec. 3 for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The fun began in the morning with the officers driving the students from Perkins to SeaWorld San Diego, where breakfast was served, then attended a dolphin encounter show and learned about the history of Shop with a Cop. The students also met police officers who were Shop with a Cop participants when they were young students.

Later in the day, the students rode in a police caravan to the Point Loma Target store, where they received complimentary Target gift cards and enjoyed a shopping spree. After shopping, the children went to the Port’s Cesar Chavez Park in Barrio Logan for recreational fun. The day ended with the Harbor Police hosting a barbecue for the students and their parents.

“Shop with a Cop is a very humbling and rewarding experience,” said Chief Magda Fernandez, Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department, in a press release from Dec. 6. “It gives Harbor Police an opportunity to interact closely with students within the communities neighboring the Port and a chance for us to give back. I’m proud that Harbor Police and our partner law enforcement agencies were able to provide such a joyous day for these students.”

Shop with a Cop is an annual event sponsored by law enforcement agencies, SeaWorld, Target, and STAR/PAL, to provide children with a happier holiday season and encourage positive relationships with police. The Escondido Police Department hosted this year’s event. More than 300 uniformed officers from 30 different local, state, and federal agencies volunteered their time to partner with students from select local schools.