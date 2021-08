Willa, a four-year-old Australian Cattle Dog, has taken to sea life on the waters surrounding Catalina Island. She hails from Avalon, aboard the Three Daughters, a 44-foot Jersey Sportfisher. Her favorite ocean hobbies include kayaking and ‘herding’ the sea birds. This is a picture submitted by Willa’s family of the precocious pup on a morning cruise out of Ship Rock.

