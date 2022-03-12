Hearing on Poseidon Desalination Plant Delayed Until May

HUNTINGTON BEACH一 A key meeting on the proposed Desalination Plant in Huntington Beach was postponed from its original date on March 17 until May at the request of Poseidon. Poseidon is currently looking for the final permit needed from the Coastal Commission before finalizing a contract with the Orange County Water District to build a highly contested desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Environmentalist groups have stood against the plant, arguing that the plant would unnecessarily kill marine life, and the proposed mitigation for environmental damage is inadequate.

