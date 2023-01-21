Heavy Storms Cause Re-routing for Avalon 50k/50 Mile Run

AVALON— The 42nd Annual Avalon Benefit 50k/50 Mile Run took place on Jan. 7, but it didn’t go as planned. Due to heavy storms, event organizers promptly adjusted the race and had to route a new course.

“Part of creating the best experience for our runners is being flexible and adaptable, understanding that Mother Nature sometimes has other plans,” said Mike Bone, President, and CEO of Spectrum Sports Management, in a statement.

Bone continued, “I’m proud of how quickly our team was able to update our courses in the final days leading up to the event. It allowed our runners to enjoy the beauty of the island while making their safety a priority.”

The event’s 42nd annual trek was the first chance in 2023 for participants to begin earning the Catalina Island Triple Crown belt buckle. This prize is awarded to those who complete all three Hi-Tec Run Catalina events within 12 months.

Shelby Farrell and Paul Sinclair crossed the finish line as the victors in the 50-mile event. Caitlin Healey and Cory Mayfield won the 50K. The 50K race joined the party five years ago and instantly became a California classic in trail running traversing all the same trails the older run uses.

The Avalon Benefit 50 Mile / 50K Run raises funds on behalf of the Avalon Lions Club to support its charitable work and community assistance throughout Catalina Island. The Avalon Lions provide annual scholarships to all graduating high school seniors who want to continue their education, help families with medical expenses, and help build and restore parks and playgrounds around the island. The club also helps maintain the island’s natural environment through the support of the Catalina Island Conservancy.

The Hi-Tec Run Catalina series also includes the Catalina Island Marathon on March 11 and the Catalina Island Half Marathon on November 11. Participants looking to earn the Catalina Island Triple Crown belt buckle must register and complete all three events. For more information, please visit https://www.catalinaislandmarathon.com/.

Avalon Harbor December Activity Report

People aboard boats 1136 Average Temp- High 61 Vessels Moored 284 Average Temp- Low 50 Vessels Anchored 92 Average Sea Temp 57 Moorings Sold/ Transferred 1/0 Rain (inches) 2.11 Citations Issued/ Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 10 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits 29,393/9 Weather Warnings 8