SAN DIEGO⸺ “Henley, a yellow lab, is a recent addition to the crew and enjoys frequent outings aboard Good News V, a 1972 Grand Banks 32,” said Sean Mahoney in an email. “A sharp lookout by sight, sound and smell, she alerts the rest of the crew to lounging seals when she isn’t snoozing herself in her favorite spot in the galley. The photo is at the family’s slip in San Diego Bay.”

Share This: