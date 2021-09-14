Historical Photo: The Hotel Laguna

LAGUNA BEACH— The picture above is a depiction of the Laguna

Beach Hotel, which according to the Laguna Beach history website

was built in 1895. Laguna Beach welcomed a stagecoach line via Laguna Canyon in 1888 that connected with the railroad in El Toro.

The opening of the line brought along tourists looking to escape the

heat and spend their time on the cooler shores of Laguna Beach. The hotel became a popular destination for artists, including Norman St. Clair who made the trek from San Francisco in 1903. St. Clair went home with glowing reviews and landscape paintings that encouraged other artists to make the journey down.