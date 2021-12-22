HOG-ing the Good Catches

BAJA一 “The @boardroomfishing recently returned from their annual trip to Baja and they had all kinds of cool fish on the captured list!” said a Nov. 20 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “Check out this Mexican Hogfish caught by crewmen @traviste!” The hogfish, also known as the Pacific hogfish or streamer hogfish, are commonly found around shallow reefs ranging from Isla Guadalupe and the Gulf of California to Chile and are the largest shallow-water wrasse in the Gulf of California.

