Holiday Gift and Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Your Favorite Boater

With the holidays around the corner, you might be struggling to find the right gifts to give. So, if you’re looking for gift ideas for friends and family who own a boat, here are some ideas.

Dock Line and Boat Rope

Dock line and boat rope are great gifts for your favorite boat owner. They need a high-quality dock line and boat rope to keep their vessel secure when docked, and they can go through these products quickly because they can deteriorate with use. This means boaters can always use dock lines and boat ropes. In addition, consider gifting your boat-loving friend a set of bungee rope dock lines. The bungee will keep your boat secure in mild weather at the tie-up.

Insulated Wine Tote and Shatterproof Wine Glasses

If your friend enjoys wine, an insulated tote made just for wine to take on the boat is a unique gift. Many of these coolers or insulated bags are leak-proof, which prevents spills when the water gets choppy. There are several good options for insulated wine totes on the market. In addition to looking for a leak-proof cooler, consider gifting one with features like an expandable zipper and a waterproof exterior. In addition, if you’re giving the boat-lover a wine tote, consider sprucing up your gift by adding some shatterproof wine glasses. Shatterproof glasses are great for boaters because they won’t break when they hit the deck if the weather conditions turn harsh. The shatterproof glass prevents messes and injuries. While at it, you can throw in a bottle of their favorite wine.

Waterproof Speaker

A waterproof speaker is another great gift for boaters. The right speaker will help your friend or family member enjoy their favorite music while at sea without worrying about the spray from the waves ruining it. Look for a lightweight speaker with long battery life and a wireless range that offers USB charging and an aux-in option.

Portable Fish Finder

If you’re buying a gift for a boat owner who loves fishing, consider getting them a portable fish finder. A portable fish finder is a small device that uses sonar technology to detect things beneath the surface. It is excellent at detecting all kinds of small and large fish. The best thing about these gadgets is that they don’t need to be mounted on a boat to work.

Inflatable Floating Dock

Also known as a swim platform or inflatable raft, inflatable docks are precisely what they sound like— a platform you can set in the ocean or on a lake to relax on the water mid-paddle. So let your favorite boater make their time anchored or at a sandbar even more relaxing with an inflatable floating dock. These docks give you extra room to stretch out and enjoy fun in the sun when you’re spending a day on the water. In addition, inflatable docks are portable and compact until filled with air, so they won’t take up much space on the boat. They can be easily deflated after use which makes storage easy. Many models of floating docks connect, so you can hook up with a friend and have room for everyone.

Knot Tying Kit

A knot-tying kit is a fun stocking stuffer that will let the boat owner learn the ropes of nautical knot-tying. These knot-tying kits come in handy in all situations, as boat owners must master a few boating and sailing knots before heading out to sea. Look for a knot-tying kit that comes with ropes, a horn cleat to practice with, and a set of reference cards.

Handheld Floating VHF Radio

If the boat owner doesn’t already have one, buy them a handheld VHF radio that floats. Then, boaters can cast away from the dock in confidence, knowing they have a reliable, waterproof communication device ready on demand. The floating design makes it easy to retrieve if it falls into the water, and the distinctive white and orange colorings make it easy to see.

Deck Shoes and Waterproof Apparel

Every boater needs a good pair of deck or boating shoes. These shoes must be waterproof, provide good traction, be comfortable, and have a non-scuffing outsole. In addition to ensuring your favorite boater is slip resistant out on the water, a water-resistant jacket is also helpful. Whether the weather is bad or the waves are spraying them, water-resistant clothing makes boating much more comfortable.

Boat Scuff Erasers

Boat scuff erasers are an easy and chemical-free way to eliminate unsightly scuffs and make a great stocking stuffer. Similar to the erasers you might have in your home cleaning kit, boat scuff eraser sponges can effectively remove scuffs, dirt, and grime from all kinds of surfaces on your boat.

Multi-Purpose Tool

Every boat captain or owner needs the right tools to enjoy their time on the water. A multi-purpose tool, also called a multitool, comes in handy in all situations. From making minor repairs and adjustments to cutting through nylon lines, the right multitool can help a boat owner get the job done. A multitool’s features often include two deck keys, a shackle key, a screwdriver, a hex tool, and a comfortable and durable rubberized handle.

Find a stainless-steel tool with a lifetime warranty to ensure your friend can enjoy it on the water for years.