Honoring the Classics: A Look at Dana Point Harbor Before the Revitalization is Complete

As Dana Point Harbor is underway on its long-awaited revitalization project, it’s a time of exciting change and fresh beginnings. Yet, amid this transformation, it’s also a moment to pause and appreciate the timeless charm of the original harbor that has been a beloved cornerstone of our community for decades. In this photo spread, we take a look back at the classic sights and treasured landmarks that have defined Dana Point Harbor, capturing the essence of a place where history and tradition meet the endless horizon.
Wind & Sea Restaurant is a popular waterfront dining spot located in the Dana Point Harbor. Established in 1972, it has become a local favorite known for its stunning views of the harbor, ocean, and the boats that pass by. The restaurant offers a laid-back, casual atmosphere, making it a great place for both locals and visitors to enjoy a meal while soaking in the coastal scenery. Katherine M. Clements image.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing, established in 1958, offers a range of fishing charters from local half-day trips to full-day offshore excursions targeting species like bass, yellowtail, and tuna. Located in Dana Point Harbor, they also provide family-friendly whale watching tours, making it a year-round destination for marine adventures. Katherine M. Clements image.
The Catalina Express’s Islander Express docks behind Dana Wharf Sportfishing in Dana Point Harbor, ready to whisk passengers away on a scenic journey to Catalina Island. Katherine M. Clements image.
Dana Point Harbor has over 2,200 boat slips available for public use across its two marinas: the Dana West Marina and the Dana East Marina. Katherine M. Clements image.
Once the Marina is completed, all 42 docks will be illuminated at sunset with the color corresponding to their lantern names, creating a light show visible to visitors, boaters, and residents in the harbor. The lantern names in the first two phases include the Dock of the Ruby, Copper, Amber, Jade, and Navy. Katherine M. Clements image.
Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari in Dana Point provides boat tours for observing dolphins, whales, and other marine life. The service includes underwater viewing pods to enhance the experience. Katherine M. Clements image.
Tails of Majestic Migration,’ a vibrant mosaic whale tail sculpture, stands as a striking landmark in Dana Point Harbor, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of marine life. Katherine M. Clements image.
Baby Beach in Dana Point is a family-friendly spot with shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for young children and families. Located within Dana Point Harbor, it offers scenic views, convenient amenities, and easy access, providing a safe and relaxed beach experience. Katherine M. Clements image.
The Marina at Dana Point oversees the management and operation of Dana Point Harbor, including maintaining the marina’s facilities, managing dock spaces, and ensuring the overall upkeep of the waterfront area. They are responsible for the smooth operation of harbor services, amenities, and enhancements to support both recreational and commercial maritime activities. Katherine M. Clements image.
The Dana Point Yacht Club is a private, member-focused organization that provides a range of sailing and social activities for its members. Located in Dana Point Harbor, the club offers facilities for boating, dining, and events, fostering a community of maritime enthusiasts and supporting local sailing and yachting events. Katherine M. Clements image.
Young sailors in Dana Point Harbor have ample opportunities to develop their skills through a variety of educational programs and sailing clinics offered by local organizations and yacht clubs. These programs provide hands-on training, from beginner to advanced levels, fostering a strong foundation in sailing techniques, safety practices, and maritime knowledge. Katherine M. Clements image.