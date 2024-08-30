Honoring the Classics: A Look at Dana Point Harbor Before the Revitalization is Complete

As Dana Point Harbor is underway on its long-awaited revitalization project, it’s a time of exciting change and fresh beginnings. Yet, amid this transformation, it’s also a moment to pause and appreciate the timeless charm of the original harbor that has been a beloved cornerstone of our community for decades. In this photo spread, we take a look back at the classic sights and treasured landmarks that have defined Dana Point Harbor, capturing the essence of a place where history and tradition meet the endless horizon.

