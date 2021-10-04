House of Representatives Passes Measure to Create More Artificial Reefs

WASHINGTON DC一 The House of Representatives approved a measure to provide opportunities for retired Navy ships to be considered for artificial reefs. The measure was included as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. The amendment is based on the Reusing Equipment for Environmental Fortification Act introduced by Florida Representative Maria Salazar. The REEF Act will increase the opportunity for retired naval vessels to be considered for artificial reefs and will help create new marine ecosystems and recreational fishing opportunities. “As a representative from a coastal district, I know first-hand that we must do more to support our marine ecosystems,” said Salazar in a Sept. 22 press release. “I’m proud to introduce a bill that gives us the opportunity to accomplish that by giving our retired navy ships a new purpose, all while creating new recreational opportunities for fishermen and divers that boost local economies.”

