How the Titanic Changed Maritime History

After the Titanic sank on April 14, 1912, several acts and laws were passed to avoid future maritime tragedies. With the passing of these new policies, ships now required better safety procedures and construction, constant contact with others on the sea and coastal radio stations, and rightful compensation for maritime injuries.

Following the ships sinking, the British and American Boards of Inquiry decided that ships should carry enough lifeboats for everyone onboard. In addition, lifeboat drills and inspections became required to help avoid another mass boat-sinking accident.

These requirements and more were a part of Safety of Life at Sea, an international maritime treaty that sets the minimum safety standards for construction, equipment, and operation of merchant ships. SOLAS was developed in 1914 because of the sinking of the Titanic but was not fully adopted until 1974.

The Titanic’s disaster also prompted ships to be redesigned for better safety. For example, the ship’s bulkheads were built higher so water could not get in, and bottoms were stretched to create double hulls. These changes contributed to more suitable, safer, and reliable sea travel.

The radio act of 1912 was also formed. This requires that all sea vessels have a 24-hour radio system to stay in contact with other ships on the water and coastal radio stations. In addition, after this act was passed, all radio operators were required to obtain a license to promote the credibility and responsibility of operators.

First developed in 1914, the International Ice Patrol was founded to alert any sea vessels traveling in the shipping routes of Europe, Canada, and the United States of any icebergs. Today, the U.S. Coast Guard runs the International Ice Patrol.

According to Baumhedlundlaw.com, the Jones Act, or the Merchant Marine Act, was passed in 1920. This federal law has many components, but it also allows a ship employee or “seaman” injured at sea to file a lawsuit against their employer. This act calls for rightful compensation and recovery for the injured party.

Even with all the regulations implemented after the Titanic, the seas can still be perilous.