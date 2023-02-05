Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute Hires Florida Program Director

Marine biologist and molecular ecologist Jeff A. Eble Ph.D will add to HSWRI’s scientific capabilities and expertise.

SAN DIEGO – Dr. Jeff A. Eble has joined Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) as its Florida Program Director effective January 3. In his new position, he will lead research operations at HSWRI’s Melbourne Beach facility, and interface with government agencies, academic institutions and the broader community.

Dr. Eble was most recently Visiting Research Assistant Professor and Project Coordinator at the Florida Institute of Technology. While there, he led a multidisciplinary, $2.5 million state-funded project to improve understanding and management of the imperiled Indian River Lagoon, where HSWRI has over 40 years of experience conducting research projects.

“Jeff’s experience with project management, along with his proven ability to develop technical and financial support, will be tremendous assets for our Florida operations,” said Danielle E. Haulsee, Ph.D., HSWRI’s Chief Science Officer.

“He also led development and application of new environmental DNA techniques to assess marine biodiversity,” Dr. Haulsee added. “This is just one example of how he will diversify the scientific expertise of our Institute.”

Dr. Eble earned his B.A. in biology and his Ph.D. in zoology from the University of Hawaii (Hilo and Honolulu campuses, respectively). He has published 27 articles in peer-reviewed journals and two book chapters, and garnered $2.9 million in research and program grants and appropriations.

“I look forward to providing leadership that supports the Institute’s mission by conducting multidisciplinary research that addresses emerging challenges and opportunities,” noted Dr. Eble. “The sustainability of our marine environments is of critical importance not just to marine life, but to human life as well.”