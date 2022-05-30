Huntington Beach Historic Downtown Walking Tour with Don Ramsey

HUNTINGTON BEACH¾ On June 6, everyone is invited to join the surf-themed Huntington Beach Historic Downtown Walking Tour from 3-5 p.m. local guide and Community Partner Service Award winner, Don Ramsey, will lead the tour.

Don is actively involved in the Huntington Beach community and has many stories to tell. You may know him from the Kowabunga Van Clan and Ramsey Brothers Band or have seen him around the International Surf Museum.

Enjoy a stroll with Don through Downtown and learn more about Huntington Beach’s long surf history. There may even be some special surprises along the way. So don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!

The tour will begin at the Huntington Beach Visitor Information Kiosk at 325 Pacific Coast Highway, Located at the Pier. Tickets cost $20 each and must be purchased in advance. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The tour begins at 3 p.m. sharp at the Visit Huntington Beach Visitor Information Kiosk at 325 Pacific Coast Highway, located at the foot of the Pier.

For more information, call (714) 969-3492 or visit surfcityusa.com.