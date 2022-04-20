Huntington Beach Promotes First Female Marine Safety Captain

HUNTINGTON BEACH⸺ On March 30, the Huntington Beach Fire Department announced the promotion of the city’s first female Marine Safety Captain, Leslie Schwene. Schwene is a 12-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Fire Department. She will oversee 20 ocean lifeguards and assist in managing the Division’s Community Risk Reduction Program, oversee Marine Safety community outreach, and supports ongoing employee training and development. “Leslie has done a phenomenal job since joining the Department in 2010.,” said Fire Chief, Scott Haberle in a March 30 press release. “Her positive attitude, adaptability, intelligence, and ability to remain levelheaded in any situation has made her a valuable part of our City’s Fire Department. I am hopeful that Leslie is the first of many female Marine Safety Captains we see within the HBFD.” Schwene has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Master’s in Emergency and Disaster Management from Georgetown University.

