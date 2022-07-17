Huntington Beach Ranked #1 in the USA for Quality City Services

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The City of Huntington Beach was ranked number 1 in the nation by WalletHub regarding the quality of its services offered to residents. WalletHub is a website that provides free credit scores and access to credit reports that are updated daily. The website looked at the financial stability, health, safety, education, economic strength, infrastructure, and pollution of the 150 most populated cities in the nation. “I’ve always known Surf City is the best place to live, but it’s still nice to have an independent analysis confirm it through scientific findings,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize in a June 24 press release from Huntington Beach. “Our City Council works collaboratively to prioritize the programs, services, and projects that our residents want for our city, and our city staff is the best around at implementing those policies.” WalletHub’s full report with the scores for the best and worst-run cities in the country can be found here https://wallethub.com/edu/best-run-cities/22869.

