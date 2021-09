In Memoriam: Lewis (Lew) Alf Starkie

Lew Starkie passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2021, in San Diego, California. Lew was the Captain of Yacht Miramar (Paul K. Scripps) out of the San Diego Yacht Club for 45 years. Lew is survived by his wife Patricia Schiffler Starkie, daughters Kim Secord and Mandy Starkie, his sister Norma Ault and extended family members. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for September 28, 2021, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Yacht Club.

