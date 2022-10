In Memoriam: Pamela Kump

Pamela Kump passed away on Sept. 24, 2022. Pamela was born Feb. 15,1956. She was one of our beloved mariners who lived and worked in the Port of Los Angeles starting in 1983. She was Pamela Principle on Facebook chartering “Pamela’s Boat Works” and for the last 9 year she has worked at the Chowder Barge. She will be missed.

condolences