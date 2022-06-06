In Memoriam: Robert Anthony Scharnell

At 6:38 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, Robert Anthony Scharnell passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 27, 1935, in Long Beach, California, to Anton and Dorothy Scharnell, Robert lived in many places around the United States but always came back to California. Known by everyone close to him as Bob, he spent many years in the boat business working for Chrysler Corporation, Volvo Penta, Mercury Marine, BMW, Evinrude Outboards, and Autometer Instruments. Bob loved fishing, skiing, boating, and camping with his family and could be found in the Eastern Sierras almost every summer. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Robin Scharnell, his sons Michael, Peter, and Robert, their wives Erikka, Julie, and Deborah, daughter Lori, her husband Thomas, and his grandchildren Cole, Cade, Jackson, Emma, Kirsten, Kendra, Kesley, and Garrett as well as his great-grandchildren Carter, Bennett, Sutton, Jack, and Reagan. A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Newport Beach, CA.

