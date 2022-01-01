In Memoriam: Sheila Wood

Sheila Wood passed away peacefully in her Costa Mesa home of 42 years on Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born on Jan. 16 in St Louis, Missouri, to Mildred Cavallini, Sheila had a wonderful childhood; she spent her younger years in Fullerton, Calif., from kindergarten up through high school.

She truly loved dancing and won local dance competitions with her neighbor Scotty and her brother Bill. Sheila loved the beach and throughout her life, would “fill her tank” sun tanning with a book. One of Sheila’s first jobs was at Newport Stationary on old Newport Blvd, where she first met her husband, Barry.

He was immediately taken aback by Sheila and returned to the shop the next day to ask for a pencil. The rest is history. Sheila and Barry were later married in Corona del Mar at the little white church. They would share their love of the water together, sailing locally, in regattas, and through the Virgin Islands through 52 years of marriage.

Sheila and Barry resided and worked together in Southern California and became a well-known power couple in the boat business. Their career together began at Yachts Royale Sailboats, then to Eddie Arnold Sailboats for 17 Years and H&S Yachts Sales for 18 Years.

Sheila later worked at the Lido Shipyard, having spent most of her adult life near the water; she was a well-known staple in the boating industry, and if you worked with Sheila, you knew you were in good hands and would always have the wind at your back. She had loving arms to all that came in touch with her.

Sheila and Barry have lived in their longtime home in Costa Mesa since 1977 and have kept many traditions alive on Bay Street. Anyone who knows that street could find the home and would know the door was always open to those needing a long stay, a short stay, or just a hug.

Sheila raised her two beautiful girls in Costa Mesa and on the docks on Newport Bay. The family often enjoyed many vacations to the river, Mexico, Tahiti, the Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. She was known to be afloat on a raft, with a mai tai in one hand and a book in the other.

If you knew Sheila, you know she was the kindest person; she was always a welcoming ear and offered the strongest words of support.

Her home was your home, and if you couldn’t find a mom close, she was yours to have. Sheila loved deeply and fully with many family traditions for her descendants to remember her by. She absolutely adored her grandchildren; they brought many smiles to her on the final days.

Sheila is survived by the love of her life, her husband Barry Wood, her “two beautiful daughters” Andrea and Heather, son-in-law Anthony Cecola, her grandchildren, Nick Wood and Tyla, AJ, Oliver Cecola, her brother Bill Hager of Prescott AZ, and sister Brenda Williams of Mesa, AZ.

She fought Ovarian Cancer with a courageous spirit and had a tremendous team of doctors and nurses.

She will be deeply and sorely missed by all.

“We will dance for you Sheila, have a Mai Thai, and of\course, we will put up our sails and always think of you.”

Celebration of life is to be announced.

Share This:



































condolences