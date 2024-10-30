In the Spotlight: Shea McIntee and Stoked On Fishing

If you’re hooked on fishing, Stoked On Fishing is the perfect catch for you. Shea McIntee, along with his pal Andrew Pereira and his brother Ryan McIntee, are the passionate hosts and producers of Stoked On Fishing, an action-packed TV show that reels viewers in with thrilling fishing adventures from around the globe, highlighting everything from saltwater big-game fishing to freshwater angling. Hosted by passionate fishing enthusiasts, the show dives deep into the sport, sharing conservation tips, fishing know-how and showcasing breathtaking destinations.

“My inspiration for creating Stoked On Fishing came from wanting a career that I was truly passionate about,” said McIntee, a Southern California local who grew up with a rod in hand. “I’ve always loved both fishing and surfing, and I initially tried to build a business in the surfing industry. Unfortunately, the financial crash of 2008 – 2011 forced us to shut down. That difficult experience taught me valuable lessons, and I set my sights on the fishing industry, which was much more promising. After my setback in surfing, I realized I had the skills to transition into TV production, having already produced surf content, videos and films.”

Stoked On Fishing is all about shining a spotlight on sustainable fishing practices, inspiring new travel-worthy destinations and igniting a passion for the sport in younger generations. The show doesn’t just teach respect for the ocean. but also sparks excitement for exploring and protecting the world’s waters through the thrill of fishing.

Through his show, McIntee highlights the importance of eco-friendy fishing practices while fostering a deeper appreciation for the environment. Whether exploring deep-sea fishing or freshwater lakes, McIntee brings enthusiasm and expertise to each episode, making the sport accessible and engaging for viewers.

Stoked On Fishing is all about Exciting Fishing Action which refers to moments in fishing when there’s intense and fast-paced activity, such as when McIntee hooks a large, strong fish that puts up a fight. It involves adrenaline-pumping sequences where the fish battles against the angler’s skill, often requiring quick reflexes, strength and strategic maneuvering.

However, Exciting Fishing Action doesn’t mean it can’t be sustainable simultaneously.

“As a CCA California (Coastal Conservation Association) board member, I use my platform to advocate for responsible fishing and environmental stewardship,” said McIntee. “One example is our focus on sustainable practices through the White Seabass Hatchery Program, which has been crucial in replenishing depleted seabass populations off Southern California. We’ve worked with the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, documenting their process of releasing millions of juvenile sea bass into the wild, ensuring that future generations can enjoy fishing without compromising fish populations. Outside of that, we make an effort to do our best to teach new anglers how to fish, from freshwater to saltwater. This could mean showing the best hooks, knots to tie, special techniques or lures for particular situations. We also cover the best tides for fishing, how to spot birds working the water, catch-and-release tactics for fish that should be released and the correct way to measure fish or lobsters to ensure they’re legal. We promote getting kids outdoors and into fishing at an early age instead of staying indoors playing games. In short, we try to teach while we fish and film our episodes.”

For McIntee, it’s not just about the here and now. It’s about the future, and he is all about firing up the next generation of anglers and getting them hooked on the excitement of fishing. His passion is contagious, inspiring young fans to dive into the adventure and thrill of the sport.

“Some advice I would give to young anglers or beginners getting into fishing is to start simple,” said McIntee. “Go to YouTube and watch videos on how to catch fish. Learn techniques specific to the fish you’re targeting. Watch various videos to see how different people catch them. Familiarize yourself with the best types of rods, reels, hooks, weights, lures and the tools for releasing fish or safely removing hooks. These videos will help you understand everything you need to know to catch and release fish properly.”

According to McIntee, the future of fishing looks bright, particularly for new anglers entering the sport. Social media has made fishing popular among younger generations, from kids to college students, with many schools forming fishing teams. New anglers are investing in licenses, tackle, boats and outdoor gear, boosting the fishing industry across the nation, which is critical in protecting fish habitats because of the Dingell-Johnson Act, which allocates 10% of taxes from these products into conservation.

If you’re not hooked just yet, let’s dive into the exciting travel adventures that make this show truly one-of-a-kind. Viewers get to take a look at the incredible, far-flung destinations McIntee explores and the species he reels in that you won’t find swimming around Southern California.

When discussing the incredible and exotic fishing destinations featured on Stoked On Fishing, McIntee highlighted some personal highlights.

“Some of my favorite fishing destinations featured on the show include Panama, the Rio Negro in the Amazon River of Brazil, Cedros Island in Mexico and the Eastern Sierras in California,” said McIntee.

He continued to tick off several of his favorite fishing destinations, each offering unique experiences. In Panama, anglers enjoy inshore catch-and-release fishing for species like roosterfish and cubera snapper, while offshore, marlin and yellowfin tuna await. The Amazon offers an adventure deep in the jungle aboard the Blackwater Explorer, targeting peacock bass. Cedros Island in Mexico boasts world-class fishing for yellowtail and calico bass. Lastly, the Eastern Sierras in California offer scenic trout fishing, particularly beautiful during the fall with fewer crowds and vibrant foliage.

McIntee’s storytelling, combined with stunning cinematography, has earned Stoked On Fishing a dedicated following. The show airs on Bally Sports West and produces 26 original episodes each year, with replays running throughout all 52 weeks. Due to various factors within the network, the exact start and end dates of each season may fluctuate. However, a new season is set to begin this November.

https://www.stokedonfishing.com/.