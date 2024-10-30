Island Packers: Gateway to the Channel Islands and a Hub for Boating Enthusiasts in Ventura

Ventura, Calif., is known for its beautiful coastline and maritime heritage, but few experiences capture the essence of the area’s natural beauty like a trip with Island Packers, a family-owned business that has been offering ferry services and wildlife adventures to the Channel Islands since 1968. Whether you’re an avid sailor, boater or fisher, taking a trip with Island Packers gives boaters the opportunity to preview anchorages and sea conditions they may encounter. Their service offers one-way transportation for those meeting a private boat at the islands or needing to return to the mainland early.

Island Packers was founded by Bill, Lillian and their son Mark Connally in 1968, with the goal of offering eco-friendly, educational excursions to Channel Islands National Park. Over the past five decades, the company has grown into a premier provider of passenger transportation, delivering visitors to these stunning, untouched islands while promoting environmental stewardship. Today, the company remains family-operated and continues its legacy of offering unforgettable experiences on the water.

The Channel Islands, often referred to as the “Galapagos of North America,” are home to a variety of unique wildlife species and breathtaking landscapes that remain largely unspoiled by human activity.

“The waters around the Channel Islands are incredibly productive, with dozens of species of fin fish and invertebrates that are targeted by both sport and commercial fishers,” said Education Coordinator for Island Packers, Andrea Mills.

Thanks to Island Packers, this isolated archipelago is easily accessible, making it possible for visitors to explore the rich marine environment, hike through the rugged landscapes or simply relax on some of the most pristine beaches in California.

“The Santa Barbara Channel is one of the most diverse and abundant bodies of water in any of the world’s oceans,” said Mills. “Year-round you can expect to come across seabirds, seals and sea lions, and dolphins. Seasonally you may also encounter several migrating whale species such as Grays, Humpbacks and Blues. Additionally, there are occasional sightings of sharks, ocean sunfish, fin fish, or turtles.”

Island Packers offers a wide range of services and excursions that cater to a variety of interests, including wildlife cruises, whale watching, kayaking and hiking. The company is primarily known for its ferry service to the Channel Islands, with scheduled trips to Santa Cruz, Anacapa, Santa Rosa and other islands in the national park. These excursions provide a range of experiences for visitors, from easy day trips to more adventurous multi-day camping trips.

For boaters and sailors, Island Packers offers an environmentally conscious opportunity to reach destinations that are otherwise inaccessible. The Channel Islands are often referred to as “California’s Galapagos” and their remote nature makes them an attractive destination for anyone with a love for the ocean. With Island Packers, boaters can anchor near the islands or join a ferry ride to enjoy everything from wildlife viewing to serene coastal explorations.

“As an environmentally conscious company we work hard to minimize our carbon footprint,” said Mills. “Our catamaran fleet has been retrofitted with Tier 3 engines to comply with the new CARB regulations. We don’t run at top speed; we run at the most fuel-efficient speed to reduce our use of fossil fuels, and just recently switched to renewable diesel fuel which was developed to reduce to climate impact of transportation. We also make environmental messaging a priority in our programming on board to encourage stewardship to our visitors.”

A Tier 3 engine, as defined by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), meets specific emissions standards for off-road diesel engines. These engines significantly reduce harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) compared to earlier tiers, though not as strictly as Tier 4. Tier 3 standards target mid-range power engines, common in construction and industrial applications, reducing NOx emissions by 40-50%.

Those who love fishing also can benefit from a trip with Island Packers. The waters surrounding the Channel Islands are teeming with marine life, including various species of fish, sea lions and even dolphins. While the ferries do not specifically offer fishing excursions, the boats take visitors close to some of the best fishing areas in Southern California, providing opportunities for anglers to plan private trips or simply observe the rich marine environment.

Island Packers also offers specialized cruises for whale watching during different seasons. From December through April, passengers can embark on trips to witness the migration of the majestic gray whales. In the summer and fall, visitors might spot blue whales, the largest animals on the planet. These whale-watching tours offer an unforgettable experience for nature lovers and boating fans alike, combining scenic ocean views with the chance to encounter some of the ocean’s most extraordinary creatures.

Additionally, the company offers unique bird-watching tours, which draw avid birders to the Channel Islands to witness seabird colonies in their natural habitat. Boaters who are passionate about nature will find these trips especially rewarding, as the islands are home to several rare and endemic bird species that are found nowhere else in the world.

For boaters, Island Packers offers a rare chance to explore the secluded Channel Islands without the stress of navigating through unpredictable waters. The company’s experienced captains are knowledgeable about the channels, winds and weather patterns, making the journey both safe and enjoyable. Boaters can use Island Packers to reach their destinations while soaking in Ventura’s maritime charm.

For those who love cruising or sailing, Island Packers is the ideal way to explore the Channel Islands, a destination rich with opportunities to anchor and enjoy the calm waters around the islands. Sailing near the islands offers incredible views of cliffs, caves and coves, and with ferry service operating regularly, you can plan your trips in a flexible and convenient way.

Fishing enthusiasts will find that the waters around the Channel Islands are a dream come true. With a wealth of marine life and fewer visitors compared to mainland coastal waters, the area is perfect for catching a variety of species. Anglers who enjoy fishing in peaceful, natural surroundings will appreciate the easy access to the rich fishing grounds surrounding the islands, with the possibility of spotting dolphins and other wildlife along the way.

Island Packers is not just for boaters or anglers – it’s also a fantastic option for families looking to enjoy an adventure. The company’s trips are designed to be educational, giving passengers a chance to learn about the unique wildlife and history of the Channel Islands. Families can take part in guided hikes, kayak tours and even snorkeling excursions, allowing children and adults alike to engage with the natural beauty of the islands.

The wildlife cruises are particularly popular with families, offering the chance to see dolphins, whales, sea lions and more. These cruises are not only fun but also educational, providing young explorers with insights into the ecosystems of the Channel Islands. The relaxed pace and opportunities for wildlife viewing make these trips perfect for family outings.

Island Packers is deeply committed to preserving the natural beauty of the Channel Islands. The company operates in an environmentally responsible way, with a focus on sustainability and conservation. By using efficient boats and promoting responsible tourism, Island Packers ensures that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the islands without impacting their fragile ecosystems.

In addition to transporting visitors, Island Packers plays an important role in supporting conservation efforts by working closely with the National Park Service and marine biologists to protect the natural habitats of the islands. The company’s commitment to sustainability means that visitors can feel good about their trip, knowing that they are contributing to the protection of one of California’s most unique natural resources.

For boaters, anglers and sailors, Island Packers offers an unparalleled gateway to the Channel Islands, one of California’s most stunning and ecologically rich destinations. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a peaceful cruise, explore remote beaches or engage in wildlife watching, Island Packers provides a wide range of services that cater to your maritime passions. With its strong commitment to sustainability, rich history and dedication to offering high-quality experiences, Island Packers is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore the natural wonders of the Channel Islands while supporting eco-friendly tourism. So, whether you’re an experienced boater, an enthusiastic angler or simply someone looking for a unique adventure, Island Packers has something for everyone.