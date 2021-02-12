Island Packers resumes seasonal whale watching and excursions to Channel Islands

VENTURA—Island Packers, the official boat concessionaire to the Channel Islands National Park, announced it has resumed operations as of Jan. 26.

Island Packers is offering half-day Winter Whale Watch excursions through mid-April from Ventura and Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard departing at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pacific Gray Whales are normally sighted in the National Marine Sanctuary near Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island starting in late December and extending through the middle of April. Island Packers was forced to put the excursions on pause due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Island Packers is also offering all-day trips with landings to Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island year-round. On Santa Cruz, both Scorpion Anchorage and Prisoner’s Harbor are now open. Camping is not available on the Channel Islands at this time but will resume soon.