Island Packers Take to The Great Outdoors With Winter Whale Watching & Excursions To The Channel Islands National Park

Island Packers, the official boat concessionaire to the Channel Islands National Park, has recently announced daily departures to the Channel Islands National Park from Ventura Harbor Village and is now offering Winter Whale Watching Excursions through April 2023.

A winter Whale Watch allows passengers to view Pacific gray whales migrating through the Santa Barbara Channel from their feeding grounds in Alaska to their breeding grounds in Baja. Pacific gray whales are typically sighted in the National Marine Sanctuary near Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island, which began in late December and extended through roughly April 15. This mammoth migration of over 20,000 whales and 6,000 miles twice a year remains a significant attraction in Southern California. Sightings of the southern migration began in December for Pacific gray whales, and Island Packers also saw humpback whales, fin whales, and occasionally orcas. In addition, common dolphins are enjoyed year-round, delighting passengers as they frolic with the boat and ride the bow and stern waves.

The three-and-a-half-hour Winter Whale Watch Cruise provides views of the Ventura coastline or the Channel Islands: depending on where the whales may be sighted. Winter Whale Watch excursions are available now thru mid-April from Ventura or the Channel Islands Harbor departing at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Rates for half-day trips are $44 for adults, $40 for seniors, and $31 for children 3-12. Children 2 years old and younger ride free. All-day trips with landings and camping trips to Anacapa and Santa Cruz Island are also available year-round. In addition, both Scorpion Anchorage and Prisoner’s Harbor are now open in Santa Cruz. All-day trips run from $64 to $120 per adult.

