Island Styled Easter Festivities

AVALON— On April 16, Descanso Beach Club in Avalon will host its annual free Easter weekend Egg Day Hunt. More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden throughout he grassy area of the beach club including special “golden eggs” that have a special prize inside. There will be two golden egg prizes awarded for each age division. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance for pictures and a pancake breakfast provided by the Island Company. The event will go from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Children will hunt for eggs in different groups starting with ages 0-3 beginning at 10 a.m., ages 4-6 will hunt at 10:15 a.m., ages 7-10 will go at 10:30 a.m. and ages 11-17 will hunt at 10:45 a.m. Goody bags will be awarded no matter the number of eggs retrieved. It is advised for egg hunt participants to bring their own baskets. For more information on the event please visit the Love Catalina Island website or call (310) 510-0220.

Two Harbors will also be hosting an egg hunt on April 17 at 8 a.m. at Catalina Isthmus. The event is sponsored by Corsair Yacht Club. For more information visit the Love Catalina Island website or call (310) 510- 1520.

Harbor Activity Report: Feb 2022

People aboard boats 1092 Average Temp – High 65 Vessels Moored 273 49 Vessels Anchored 39 60 Moorings Sold / Transferred 0/0 .22 Citations Issued / Discharges 0/0 2 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits 7472/8 12

Harbor Patrol Statistics:

Enforcement contacts (citations, warn & advise) – 9

Medical responses (minor to emergency) – 7

Public Assists (wrap ups, lost dinghies, etc.) – 64

Security Checks (cruise ship, port, patrol) – 269