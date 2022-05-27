It’s The Catalina Wine Mixer

CATALINA⸺ Join fellow wine lovers, foodies, and “Step Brothers” fanatics on June 3-4 at the Annual Catalina Wine Mixer at Descanso Beach in Avalon. The Catalina Wine Mixer is presented by The Catalina Island Company and is one of SoCal’s most unique and entertaining wine and music events. Events include a screening of the movie “Step Brothers” at 8 p.m. on June 3, VIP reception, wine tasting, live concerts, DJs, and more.

You can opt for the General Admission Package and add on specific upgrades based on your interests, or get the works with the VIP package.

General Admission is $79 and is valid for the Catalina Wine Mixer’s main event on June 4 at Descanso Beach Club from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. General Admission includes a wine tasting punch card for two wine tastings.

VIP includes early access to wine tasting booths, a wine tasting punch card for five wine tastings, an up-close with Winemakers by Melier, and whiskey and spirits tasting. The VIP parties get underway from 5 p.m., with an exclusive reception at Island Spa Catalina.

Also, enjoy the June 3 Opening Bash in front of the Casino with tacos, beer, wine for purchase, live entertainment, and a Friday night Beach Party at Descanso Beach Club.

VIP tickets are $399, and Super VIP tickets are $489 but are sold out.

The island has initiated a special late boat departure. The Catalina Express has added a special boat, returning to the mainland at 11:59 p.m. after the event on Saturday for those wishing to get a head start home.

Tickets can be purchased on The Catalina Island Company website or: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catalina-wine-mixer-2022-tickets-171482588037.