Jeff Brown Yachts Acquires Eichenlaub Location with New Ambitions on the Horizon

SAN DIEGO— As the new leaseholder of the former Eichenlaub Boatyard location on Shelter Island, Jeff Brown Yachts is seeking to honor the legendary San Diego yachtsman and boat builder Carl Eichenlaub with the development of The Olde Boatyard.

“It’s an honor to take on the historical boatyard that Carl Eichenlaub ran since the 1950s. We are proud to be the new caretakers of this iconic yard and carry on Carl’s tradition of excellence and innovation. We plan to attract other like-minded bespoke, high-quality craftsmen in the marine industry,” stated Jeff Brown. “The yard is adjacent to our current sales docks at Ketch Grill and Taps and provides us the chance to enhance our own serviceability and department here on Shelter Island.”

Often referred to as a true renaissance man, Carl Eichenlaub built countless boats in his Shelter Island boatyard for nearly six decades. He was also the shipwright to the U.S. National Sailing Team for seven Olympic Games spanning three decades. A highly respected sailor in his own right, Eichenlaub was a world-class competitor in Sabot, Snipes, and Lightnings and had a significant influence on some of the best sailors and yacht designers coming out of San Diego — Lowell North, Pete Bennett, Malin Burham, and Doug Peterson.

In 2000, Eichenlaub was awarded U.S. Sailing’s highest honor — the Nathanael Herreshoff Award — for his many contributions to the sport. He was also named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Hall of Fame.

The Olde Boatyard will include two phases of improvements to the street-level workspaces and dock facilities.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming and friendly environment that encourages people to observe and interact with the high-quality craftsmen we’re looking to be part of the boatyard and waterfront experience. It’s been said of Carl that his next project was always his favorite. It’s in that spirit that we are approaching The Olde Boatyard,” said Brown.

With offices and marinas in San Diego, Newport Beach, Sausalito, Seattle, Kailua-Kona, and Wrightsville Beach, Jeff Brown Yachts offers personalized service for buyers and sellers of both power and sail. For more information and a complete list of offerings, visit JeffBrownYachts.com, or call 619/222-9899. Exclusive regional Dealer for Axopar, BRABUS, Pardo Yachts, Pearl Yachts, Seven Seas Speedster, Sirena Yachts, and YYachts.