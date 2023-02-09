Jeff Brown Yachts is Selling Boutique Experiences and Luxury Yachts

With roughly 30 years in the industry, Jeff Brown of Jeff Brown Yachts changed courses in 2018 when he and his wife Karen Brown took yacht brokering and transformed it into a boutique-styled experience with personalized services for every client.

SAN DIEGO— When buying a yacht, the idea and process can be daunting, especially if it is your first time. However, an experienced broker best handles this significant commitment. Jeff Brown Yachts has taken the intimidating process of investing in a yacht and scaled it down to an intimate and personal boutique experience.

For nearly 30 years, Jeff Brown has been heavily interlaced into the marine industry in the form of repairing, refitting, maintenance, optimization, and delivering an assortment of motor and sailboats.

The newest version of Brown’s involvement in the industry is Jeff Brown Yachts which opened in 2018—a change in course for Brown after a 25-year career. JBY is a combination of a professional yacht sales team representing the finest brands on a smaller scale and allowing the team to provide customers with more personalized service on an individual basis.

JBY currently has seven locations, with its flagship office residing in San Diego along with its San Diego Marina and Office location. Other locations can be found in Newport Beach, Sausalito, Seattle, WA, Wrightsville Beach, NC, and Kona, HI.

Brown has also introduced buyers to the Mari-Time program, an offer that includes the latest and most prestigious yachts while avoiding the stress and tedious work that yacht management can bring. In addition, through JBY’s innovative shared-ownership program, a buyer’s brand-new yacht remains housed at JBY’s private, premier marina in the Newport Beach Harbor while being fully operated and maintained to superyacht standards by a licensed captain and professional staff, with a walk-on-and-off service provided by JBY’s concierge team. This program is presenting buyers with pricing for as little as 1/5th of traditional yacht ownership and has made access to owning the yacht of your dreams more realistic than ever.

Additionally, Jeff Brown Yachts has recently completed an exciting acquisition. On Nov. 26, 2022, JBY acquired The Olde Boatyard, the new name for the pre-existing boatyard owned by the legendary sailor Carl Eichenlaub.

Eichenlaub passed away at the age of 83 in 2013. Still, his legacy lives on— best known for the winning boats he built (Lightnings, Snipes, Stars) and for his determination and remarkably innovative way of keeping friends and competitors alike up and running on the water. Working out of a 40-foot container full of tools and supplies, Eichenlaub served as the U.S. team’s boatwright at six Pan Am and eight Olympic Games. Given the strength of those talents, it would be easy to forget that Carl Eichenlaub was also a formidable sailor, twice winning the Lightning North Americans, finishing second once, and finishing second in the Snipe Nationals. JBY is excited and honored by the acquisition and the opportunity to celebrate the legacy that Eichenlaub created.

Jeff Brown’s acquisition of the Eichenlaub Boatyard location on Shelter Island is hardly a small deal. Brown will send the location through two phases of improvements, including work done to the street-level workspaces and the dock facilities.

“We are going to engage and welcome the boating public in the Boat yard to interact and observe the craftsman there,” said Brown. “We will welcome customers of The Ketch Grill and Taps next door, where our sales docks are located as well.”

Jeff Brown Yachts is the exclusive regional dealer for Axopar, BRABUS, Pardo Yachts, Pearl Yachts, Seven Seas Speedster, Sirena Yachts, and YYachts.

For more information, to book a tour, or for a complete list of offerings, visit JeffBrownYachts.com, or call (619) 222-9899.