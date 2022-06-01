Jeff Brown Yachts Newport Beach Office, Marina Grand Opening and Mari-Time launch June 11

NEWPORT BEACH⸺ Jeff Brown Yachts is pleased to announce the Grand Opening celebration of their Newport Beach Harbor Office and Marina on June 11 at 3101 West Coast Highway, Suite 130.

Along with the new location, they will be launching Mari-Time, an innovative shared ownership yacht program designed for those whose time on the water is limited by other demands. The Mari-Time offerings from Pardo Yachts, Sirena Yachts, Pearl Yachts and BRABUS Marine will be featured at the new marina for people to view and tour.

An evening VIP social event will be hosted by Will De Jong of Jeff Brown Yachts, with updates on exclusive customer events including Axopar/BRABUS West Coast adventures in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California, Pardo owner’s French and Italian road rally, and announcements about upcoming Brand offerings.

Visit JeffBrownYachts.com for more information.