Join Fellow Wine Lovers, Foodies, and Step Brothers Fanatics at 6th Annual Catalina Wine Mixer

AVALON一 This year is shaping up to have so much room for activities, and the famous Original Catalina Wine Mixer, inspired by the 2008 comedy Step Brothers, is one of them. Grab your boats and enjoy some wine and Step Brothers references at the 6th annual Catalina Wine Mixer Sept. 10 and 11 at Descanso Beach Club in Avalon.

The event features more than 15 wineries from up and down the West Coast offering tastings and bottles to purchase, live music, dancing, food, and a Friday night screening of the movie that started it all, Step Brothers, in the Avalon Theatre.

The final scene of the film is fictionally set in Avalon – with an equally fictitious event as the backdrop, the Catalina Wine Mixer. The scene inspired the start of an actual Catalina Wine Mixer, which became reality in 2015. The event has been extremely popular, selling out in 2018 and 2019 and organizers are encouraging people to purchase tickets early for this year’s event. Last year’s event was taken off the calendar due to COVID-19.

Tickets are on sale and a variety of options are available including general admission, VIP and cabana, and chaise lounge packages. VIP tickets include a reception at Island Spa Catalina on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with wine and hors d’oeuvres; Saturday VIP Lounge at Catherine’s Terrace from noon to 10 p.m. with wine and hors d’oeuvres; five wine tasting tickets; Saturday lawn festivities at Descanso Beach Club; and tickets to the Friday night screening of Step Brothers.

Packages that include travel and lodging at Pavilion Hotel or Hotel Atwater are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets visit visitcatalinaisland.com/catalina-wine-mixer/.