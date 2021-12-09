Kids Are Free at Dana Wharf this December

Throughout the month of December, Dana Wharf has put together several opportunities for free activities for kids; the wharf is offering deals on fishing and whale watching trips that include a free child’s ticket.

DANA POINT— All through December, kids’ fish for free at Dana Wharf. “More great deals coming at ya! Kids fish free all month of December with Dana Wharf!” said a Nov. 28 Instagram post from @fishdanawharf. “When you purchase 2 adult fares you get a free child (up to 14yrs) with that purchase! We’d love to have you out with us so jump on this sweet opportunity!”

A half day fishing trip at Dana Wharf Sportfishing is $59 and a three-quarter day is $79. The offer is only good throughout December.

Dana Wharf also announced that kids can whale watch for free throughout the month. With every purchase of two full priced adult tickets which cost $56 each, one child (up to the age of 12) is free.

“We try to do some sort of special like this usually in December just as an incentive to come out; its grey whale season but it also it gets the kid out on the boats and gets them to try sportfishing and learn the correct way of doing that,” said Nicole Lindstrom, Public Relations for Dana Wharf.

In addition to these December specials, Dana Wharf Sportfishing is inviting children 5-12 years of age to join Dana Wharf dockside for an educational fishing clinic. Kids will learn hands-on-fishing techniques from our expert- anglers. After each Sunday clinic concludes, Dana Wharf will be running a fishing trip from 12:45 – 5:15 p.m.; Adults are $59 and Children ages 5-12 will fish for just $10.

The Kids Fishing Clinic is $10 and only available to those that have signed up for the afternoon fishing trip. One Kids Fishing Clinic spot is available for every full-priced adult ticket that is purchased at the regular $59 dollar rate. If you have additional children that want to join you on the half day afternoon fishing trip, Dana Wharf will include a free rod with equipment and the clinic for any additional child that is booked at the regular rate of $49.

While onboard the Sunday Afternoon half day fishing trip, kids can enjoy the bonus of potentially spotting whales, dolphins, and other marine life.

The promotion is only valid on Sundays before the Afternoon Half Day Fishing Trip; no discounts apply to this activity. For more information, call (949)496-5794 ext. 7.