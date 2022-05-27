King Harbor Yacht Club ‘New Channels’ Hosts Jack’s Clubhouse

REDONDO⸺ King Harbor Yacht Club’s ‘New Channels’ program hosted Jack’s Clubhouse for a day of water activities on May 15. Jack’s Clubhouse is an after-school program for special needs children based in Manhattan Beach, created two years ago. The kids came out to the harbor to kayak, sail on a 24-foot sailboat, and hang out on a powerboat. New Channels is in its 26th year and is part of the King Harbor Youth Foundation. In addition, the program partners with several other charitable organizations to bring on-the-water experiences to underprivileged or differently abled kids. New Channels sessions are held monthly; kids get a brief lesson on safety about the activities they will participate in, and after a full day of fun, they get to participate in a pizza social. For more information on New Channels, see www.khyf.org/new-channels.html.

Share This:

































