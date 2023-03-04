Kite Enthusiasts Take Flight in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH— From March 11-12, The Kite Connection will host the Kite Party 19 in Huntington Beach—the 19th year of the event. The free event attracts performers, designers, and kite enthusiasts of all ages and will roughly take place from 10 a.m. -5p.m.

The following are guidelines for participation in Kite Party

The main sport kite field is for experienced participants, and you must be registered. You can register on the website, and your name must appear on the confirmed list.

The maximum line length is 75′ for non-demo (general) flying, although 50 – 60′ is strongly recommended.

You must be able to fly your kite in total control and tight quarters.

You are sharing the flying field, so remember it’s not that big.

Lines must be wound up when the kite is grounded . This rule will be strictly enforced.

This rule will be strictly enforced. All canopies and/or shelters must be outside the flying boundaries and must not interfere with Marine Safety Vehicles pathway.

Registration is only needed for pilots, not spectators. Registration will be limited to 75 flies. The event will take place at North and south side of the Huntington Beach Pier, 200 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648.

Kite Party’s mission is about kite fliers connecting face to face with people who they may not otherwise have connected with.

To register for the event, please visit https://kiteparty.com/registration/.